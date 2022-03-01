Walpole unveils ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ for 2022

Walpole, the industry body for the British luxury sector, has named 12 fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that will take part in its year-long ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ mentorship programme.

The initiative, which is now in its 15th year, unveiled the 12 “early-stage” brands taking part in its 2022 Brands of Tomorrow programme of workshops and mentoring at an event at The Ned in London on February 28.

The scheme that includes alumni House of Hackney, Emilia Wickstead and Orlebar Brown, will help the 12 emerging brands develop their business skills and “set them on a path to growth,” through one-to-one coaching with business executives and founders within the Walpole network.

Walpole chief executive, Helen Brocklebank, said in a statement: “Since its launch fifteen years ago, Brands of Tomorrow has identified and mentored over 140 brands and has been a key pillar of our work to drive the growth of the British luxury sector.

“The development programme plays a vital role in supporting the next generation of creative entrepreneurs to secure the future of the British luxury sector and which will contribute to the UK’s rejuvenation post-Brexit and post-Covid.”

Image: Petit Pli

Walpole names 2022 Brands of Tomorrow

For 2022, there is a focus on sustainability and circularity, with fashion participants including pre-owned fashion subscription service Circle of Style and handbag resale platform Luxury Promise, as well as childrenswear producer Petit Pli, which offers garments that grow with children that are designed to significantly reduce waste and CO2 emissions.

Other fashion names include bespoke bridal and eveningwear label Savin, fashion and homeware brand Yolke, women’s shirting specialist With Nothing Underneath, and footwear and handbag designer Marion Ayonote.

Image: Savin London

There are also two beauty brands taking part in the scheme, the doctor-led skincare brand Decree and Liha Beauty, which harnesses the power of raw ingredients used for centuries in the West African Yoruba tradition to create natural cosmetics.

Completing the line-up is reusable bottle brand Ocean Bottle, Lauren Dickinson Clarke scented candles and ceramic homeware brand Feldspar.

Image: Liha Beauty

“Each year I am excited to see a diverse range of British entrepreneurs entering the market, there is a new wave of luxury British brands that create, innovate and show nimbleness of the sector in responding to consumer demand,” added Brocklebank.