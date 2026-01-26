Walter Van Beirendonck and Eastpak collaborate (again) during Paris Fashion Week
During Paris Fashion Week 2026, Walter Van Beirendonck and Eastpak brought their long-standing creative collaboration back to the forefront of the international fashion industry. The renewed partnership was presented during Van Beirendonck's SCARE the CROW / SCARECROW show, which centred on outsider art, youth culture and contrasting aesthetics.
This article was written by Wietse van der Veen.
Iconic Monster backpack through the years
This was not the first time the Belgian designer and the backpack brand had collaborated. In 2004, the celebrated designer first applied his artistic vision to the lifestyle brand, introducing the Monster Backpack. The design features expressive eyes, ears and a mouth. A decade later, in 2014, the concept was revisited as part of Eastpak's Artist Studio project. The original design was reinterpreted using more luxurious materials and vibrant accents.
In March 2026, the Monster design is set to make a comeback, reinvented as the Walter Pak’r. According to the press release, the design references Van Beirendonck's distinct visual signature and Eastpak's focus on functional design.
FW26 collection from Walter Van Beirendonck x Eastpak
As a member of the Antwerp Six and former head of the fashion department at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Van Beirendonck has been an influential figure in the fashion industry for decades. In SCARE the CROW / SCARECROW, he explored the tension between aggression and tenderness. The press release states he contrasted military references with floral elements. Within this context, the Walter Van Beirendonck x Eastpak backpacks were integrated into utilitarian smocks and modular silhouettes, combining technical materials with refined constructions.
Future plans of Walter Van Beirendonck and Eastpak
The collaboration does not end there. It will be expanded in September 2026 with a broader collection. The Walter Pak’r will be released in faux leather, complemented by new interpretations including mini bags, backpacks and tote bags.
