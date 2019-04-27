Wandler launches shoes

Dutch accessories designer Elza Wandler has had a meteoric rise to cult fashion label status. Her label Wandler became the next big thing after the launch of her Hortensia handbag style. The bag named after her mother-in-law achieved It bag status and is priced at 600 British pounds, contributing to 20 percent of her brand's overall sales.

After the growing success of her small, but might company (she has a team of seven people based in Amsterdam), the designer is launching shoes on April 30. The news was reported by British Vogue. The five-piece collection of heels for high summer start at a price point of 375 British pounds. The designer opted to do heels first because she felt the industry is in a sneaker overkill phase.

Everything is made in Italy in a Venetian factory, resulting in high quality leathers and materials. The designer also uses only local materials, with even the hardware made in Italy. For her shoes, the designer actually has a different factory for every part of the shoes from the buckle to the heel.

“For accessories to elevate a woman’s own style without screaming is my ultimate goal," Wandler said to British Vogue. "I love to see my designs on the street.”

Wandler's shoes have already picked up an impressive list of stockists including Net-A-Porter, Matches, Browns, Bergdorf Goodman, MyTheresa, Moda Operandi, Galeries Lafayette, Harvey Nichols and Lane Crawford.