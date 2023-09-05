Watch brand Fossil rebrands to reach “next generation” of consumers

Watch and accessories brand and retailer Fossil is rebranding with a new brand identity that celebrates its nearly 40-year heritage as it looks to usher in a “new era” of the brand to connect with the next generation of consumers.

The rebrand is a complete overhaul of Fossil’s branding across all touchpoints and aims to offer a modernised brand image to showcase its premium product assortment.

To launch the new look Fossil, the ‘Made For This’ campaign has been designed to capture “the journey of life and joy in the candid moments” alongside the brand’s “sense of wit and optimism”.

‘Made For This’ – Fossil campaign, developed by Mekanism, directed by Bradley & Pablo of Prettybird Productions and shot by Tim Barber Credits: Fossil

Commenting on the rebrand, Lisa Pillette, chief marketing officer at Fossil Group, said in a statement: “Made For This is the culmination of extensive efforts across all areas of our business, in all regions, with both internal and external partners. We dug deep into Fossil’s nearly 40-year heritage and explored not only the role Fossil has played in so many lives for so long but how the next generation of consumers is connecting most deeply with brands. The result of this work is our multi-year strategy that will bring our beloved heritage brand into its next era and to a new audience.

“A core element to this journey is a shared value between Fossil and our consumers: the ownership of one’s time. These consumers are incredibly mindful that time is spent with purpose, intentionality and community. Each way in which Fossil is a part of someone’s life – crafting leather goods that get better with age, the intention behind a watch’s intricate details, the methods in which we connect with our audience – is similarly defined by the time and care taken to create lasting products to be alongside them.”

Fossil relaunches with new modernised brand image and premium product assortment

Fossil also adds that the rebrand extends into its products with new “fresh signature” design elements, premiumisation of materials and a refined design vision across all categories, including watches, leather goods and jewellery, as it looks to elevate the line to coincide with its revitalised brand ethos.

Melissa Lowenkron, chief brand officer at Fossil, added: “As people experience moments, big and small, we want Fossil to be present and an important companion on their journey. Fossil has a rich history built on innovation and craftsmanship.

“Our brand strategy focuses on product elevation across watches, leather goods and jewellery. This includes a deliberate attention to design, incorporation of premium materials and establishing identifiable signature design elements across categories.”

The new rebranding is highlighted in a campaign developed by Mekanism, directed by Bradley & Pablo of Prettybird Productions and shot by Tim Barber, which captures “the most candid expression of a moment, illustrated with a modern-nostalgic influence”.

The campaign will be part of a global rollout, which includes launch events during New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, as well as a content series highlighting the multi-faceted interests of the Fossil, including fashion, music and travel, and a “robust” influencer partnership expansion to reach 1,000+ influencers and millions of customers across social platforms.

Fossil will also be refreshing its owned brand channels, including website, email, social media and rollout to top retail stores, with OOH and DOOH amplification in more than ten cities.

