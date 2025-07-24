Watchdog bans Marks & Spencer ad over ‘unheathily’ thin model

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the UK has banned an advertisement by Marks & Spencer for featuring an “unhealthily thin” model.

Four complainants raised issues with four ads featured across the retailer’s website, app and an email, questioning whether they were “socially irresponsible”.

The imagery addressed, seen in April and May 2025, features female models wearing either pink polka dot dresses or slim fit trousers and a white top.

In one image, a model’s collar bones appear prominent, while in another, the “model’s body appeared thin”, the ASA deduced.

Responding to the claims, Marks & Spencer confirmed that the models within the ads were size eight, and were chosen “not only for their professional suitability but also for their health and wellbeing”.

The retailer said that it ensured “all models were in good health”, as “standard practice”, and that it “complied with industry standards and best practices to avoid promoting unhealthy body images”.

While Marks & Spencer addressed the concerns, amending the ads and removing the specific images, ASA made the move to ban one of the images in question, in which the model “appeared unhealthily thin”, concluding that as such “the ad was irresponsible”.