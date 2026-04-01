Wearable luxury dominates: Farfetch Index on 2026 fashion trends

Farfetch has released its latest index, utilising internal sales data and global search volumes from 2025 to identify the products redefining luxury wardrobes in 2026. The findings highlight a significant market shift toward “wearable luxury”, a reference to items that balance cultural prestige and everyday utility.

In footwear, the Adidas Samba emerged as the most in-demand item globally, amassing over 52.3 million searches. Its transition from a sports classic to a luxury staple points at a broader trend toward low-profile, retro-inspired trainers. Following closely is the New Balance 9060, with nearly 48 million searches, exhibited a continued interest in exaggerated, technical midsoles. Other high-performers include the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 and the Maison Margiela Replica.

In the clothing category, the Moncler Maya jacket holds the top spot with over 1.1 million searches. The Index notes that its high-gloss finish and functional down filling make it a "statement" for modern winter wardrobes. The Max Mara Teddy Coat also remains a dominant investment piece, alongside "quiet luxury" essentials like the Ami de Cœur T-Shirt from Ami Paris and Comme des Garçons Play Heart-Patch T-Shirt.

For accessories, the data reflects a reliability-first approach. In bags, the Longchamp Le Pliage leads with over two million searches, valued for its foldable, lightweight design. The Coach Tabby and Marc Jacobs The Tote follow as top-tier "daily drivers”. Prada’s Symbole sunglasses are the leading accessory for eyewear, followed by the Tom Ford Bronson, both favoured for their architectural, face-framing structures.

Doralice Belli, head of merchandising at Farfetch, noted that these high-demand products succeed by complementing existing personal styles rather than replacing them. The Index concludes that the most successful luxury items in 2026 are those that "slot easily into real wardrobes" across work, travel, and leisure.