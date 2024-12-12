Weatherproof footwear: Marc O'Polo cooperates with Gore-Tex

The German-based clothing retailer Marc O'Polo has entered into a shoe cooperation with Gore-Tex.

The expert for weatherproof materials and Marc O'Polo are launching a capsule for men and women for the FW25/26 season, the cooperation partners announced on Thursday.

"The cooperation with the Gore-Tex brand enables us to expand our product range functionally at the highest level and to meet the demanding, functional needs of our customers," said Jan Brinkmann, Director Division Marc O'Polo Shoes. "This collection brings together two brands that stand for quality, innovation and timeless design."

The collaboration, which focuses on functionality and modern style, will be available in Marc O'Polo's physical and digital stores at selected retail partners. From April 2025, it will be presented in the clothing retailer's showrooms and at trade fairs.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.