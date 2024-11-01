Wedding brand Revelry expands into menswear

Revelry, the direct-to-consumer wedding brand known for its made-to-order women’s bridesmaid dresses, is expanding into menswear to dress groomsmen.

The new Revelry menswear collection, launching to the public in December, will offer made-to-measure suits, including vests, suit jackets, and pants, designed to complement the e-commerce brand’s existing collection of occasion wear.

The Revelry Suits collection will offer a similar made-to-order process as the brand’s womenswear with the suit jacket, which will retail for 149 US dollars and pants for 99 US dollars, available in slim or modern fits, as well as a vest for 69 US dollars in sizes XS to 5XL.

Revelry menswear collection Credits: Revelry

Customers can also select the length and lapel styles on the jackets, with length choices available in short, regular, tall, and extra-tall, while lapel styles can be standard or hand-picked stitching. Pants are also offered in 28 to 39 inches in length with adjustable side tabs or belt loops for a tailored fit. The collection will debut with six colours and fabrics.

Revelry looks to become go-to wedding apparel destination with new menswear offering

Like the bridesmaids’ dresses, the menswear collection will also offer home try-ons for 10 US dollars per style, where customers can select up to 10 styles in sizes 28 to 58, try them on at home and return them after three days with the prepaid shipping label.

As part of the home try-on experience, each pair of trousers comes with a tailor’s tape sewn into the pant leg to help customers determine their inseam length. The jacket has a similar tape on the cuff marked with short, regular, tall or extra-tall length options. The brand also offers colour swatches and fabric samples for 3 US dollars each to help the customer envision the final design.

Revelry menswear collection - try-on at home Credits: Revelry

Revelry was founded in 2009 by Michelle DeLoach and has become known for its commitment to inclusivity and convenient, design-driven shopping experience with over 100 styles, fabrics and colour combinations for women. By launching menswear, Revelry is hoping to realise its mission of becoming the go-to destination for the entire bridal and occasion wear market.

Deloach said in a statement: “Outfitting a cohesive wedding party on both sides has never been more seamless. Our goal has always been to make the bride, or couples’ job easier while outfitting the people they love to create their dream wedding look.”

Revelry menswear collection Credits: Revelry

As well as being a go-to for bridesmaid dresses, Revelry also offers flower girl dresses, Mother of the bride dresses, matching robes, bridal accessories, pyjamas, pocket squares, and ties, available in US sizes 0-36.

To help brides and grooms curate their entire bridal party’s look, Revelry has also launched a virtual showroom, a free digital tool on its website that provides real-time updates on the entire wedding party to track who has placed their order and when the items have arrived to simplify the process from start to finish.

Revelry menswear collection Credits: Revelry