Week in review: Apple, Burberry, Dior and Condé Nast

This week we saw Apple become the first trillion dollar company, Burberry unveil a new monogram under artistic director Riccardo Tisci, Dior debut its AW18 ready-to-wear campaign and Condé Nast expected to sell off three print magazines.

This is what we learned:

Apple this week became the world’s only publicly traded trillion dollar company, testament to the strength of its brand and products. The technology giant will unveil new wearables and Apple Watch series later this year, a move that will no doubt keep it at the top of the fashion and tech stratosphere.

Riccardo Tisci took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal Burberry’s new logo and monogram, which was created in association with the Peter Saville studio. The updated artwork comes six weeks ahead of Tisci’s first show during London Fashion Week in September, and as Tisci would have us believe, it will usher in a new era at the iconic British fashion house.

The house of Dior this week revealed its latest advertising campaign via a series of images, behind the scenes photos and video. The campaign theme is to convey the values of sisterhood, which the French fashion house on its Twitter account went to explain its latest collection “is an ode to freedom on a fashion and emotional level.”

One of the campaign images depicts four models outside a Paris cafe wearing identical patchwork prints. One girl is styled in its patchwork skirt, another in trousers, and two wear the same dress. All are wearing the same chunky heeled leather boots.

Fashion or gimmick?

Failing to see the authenticity of four girls socialising over coffees wearing idential pints and clothes as an ode to freedom and sisterhood, this is Dior’s latest effort to exude relevance amongst millenials via artistic director Maria Chiuri’s take on feminist fashion. For some reason Dior’s visuals inspired by the women’s liberation movement of the 60s feels gimmicky, but perhaps we are not meant to dig so deep into the brand’s motives, it’s only advertising after all.

Condé Nast to say goodbye to W magazine, amongst others

Condé Nast, the world’s most successful fashion and lifestyle publishing house, is rumoured to sell off three of its loss-making magazines, including W, Brides and Golf Digest. Last year the ailing publisher saw losses of 120 million dollars, closing its mens lifestyle mag Details as well as the print versions of Teen Vogue and Self Magazine. The portfolio reduction is expected to be a recommendation by the Boston Consulting Group, with an announcement thought to be made early next week.

Photo credit: Dior AW18 campaign, source Dior website