Weekday launches limited collection inspired by AR artist Harriet Davey

In a blurring of the physical and virtual worlds, Weekday has revealed a limited edition collection inspired by 3D artist and augmented reality (AR) creator, Harriet Davey.

Entitled Dreamstate, the line explores the idea of avatars and AR through “otherworldly” designs. Flared pants, tied crop tops, faux fur coats, a harness and a green teddy bear bag are part of the eccentric offering, as well as jeans and t-shirts featuring prints of Davey’s work.

”Harriet Davey has this special way of blending DNA regardless of gender and species,” said Alice Schulman, Weekday’s responsible womenswear designer, in a release. “We wondered about the sensations her beings have, what super powers they hold, what they feel, what they fear. What do they dream of? Her avatars were muses in our work with the collection. We wanted to make dreamwear for her creatures, garments that were expressive enough to be worn in this dreamstate.”

Image: Weekday Dreamstate

Davey, a Berlin-based creator, is active within Digi-Gxl, an all-inclusive community that specialises in digital design, 3D and extended reality (XR). Work by the group looks to generate discourse on societal concerns, addressing such things as dysmorphia caused by face filters.

“As a digital artist, it can be difficult to find alternative avenues for your art to be experienced other than through phone screens,” the artist commented. “I love the opportunity for my work to reach new audiences. There’s also something special about seeing your artwork printed, especially on an unusual texture or surface.”

The 17 piece collection with drop online on December 2, closely followed by a Studio Made collection featuring 10 plaids with Davey’s prints.