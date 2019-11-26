Weekday uses circular IFC fabric in new collaboration

Weekday has become the first brand globally to create a garment using a new sustainable fabric by Infinited Fiber Company (IFC). The H&M Group-owned fashion brand chose fabric from the textile startup as the focal point of a new product that raises awareness of the importance of a circular fashion industry.

The brand has created a new two-piece outfit, designed in collaboration with "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams and made entirely from IFC fabric.

IFC uses technology to turn textile, cardboard and agricultural waste into a cotton-like material, which allowed Weekday to create is new fashion pieces from recycled garments without compromising on the quality.

”Infinited Fiber Company has a really interesting new recycling technique that has potential to help Weekday in our goal towards 100% recycled or sustainably sourced materials. For us, this material is extra interesting because of its cotton-like appearance and durability," Ulrika Jakobsson, Weekday's manager of sustainability and responsible materials said in a statement.

Image: Reuben Selby, courtesy of H&M Newsroom