Welcome back Topshop: Brand takes to Trafalgar Square for long-awaited revival show

British brand Topshop has officially made its return after a months-long roll-out with a capacious runway show on London’s Trafalgar Square. The event, which brought together celebrities and the general public, served as a celebration of the relaunch of Topshop’s e-commerce site, which officially marked its revival as a standalone brand.

On August 16, thousands of spectators lined the square outside the National Gallery to witness the unveiling of Topshop and Topman’s autumn/winter 2025 collection. Some pieces from the line were made available to purchase immediately upon their appearance as part of a See Now, Buy Now format, while more exclusive styles were exhibited as previews of what was to come later in the season.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.

The collection itself was defined by sharp tailoring, statement outerwear and striking dresses, each explored in an assortment of materials, from intricate lace to patchwork shearling. At the crux of the designs was an overarching ‘80s feel, seen in co-ord sets, long fur coats, jumpsuits and the occasional sharp shoulder, all referencing the retro-like era of the past.

While many of these styles were distinctly new for Topshop, others were more in tune with what fans of the brand may remember from back in its heyday. The brand’s fervour for denim remained intact, for example, only appearing to be slightly tweaked through modern silhouettes and new washes. Namely, the iconic Jamie and Joni returned to the limelight, two jean styles that at one time were a definitive marker of the Topshop brand.

The heavy reliance on denim in parts blended with the collection’s penchant for what the brand described as a “redefined modern utility”. Here, Topshop merged refined formalwear with new silhouettes of contemporary design; check wool coats were paired with pleated trousers, while utility trousers contrasted striped shirts.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.

The roll out continues

With the expansive collection, Topshop has now officially given customers more than just a glimpse as to what can be expected from the brand now that it will operate on a sole basis. Such efforts were reaffirmed by Michelle Wilson, Topshop and Topman’s managing director, who said in a release: “Today’s [August 16] show was a love letter to London - its energy, creativity and global influence. The return of Topshop.com is more than just a relaunch; it’s a reinvention. And this is just the beginning.”

Topshop’s e-commerce site relaunched on August 15 after months of customers being greeted by a simple “Coming Soon” loading screen, with little else to go off. The site is currently only available to UK customers, yet is still expansive in its offering. A defining feature is a curated edit with Cara Delevigne, who was also on-hand at Topshop’s runway show, sitting front row alongside fellow model Adwoa Aboah, designer Tolu Coker and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.

Khan’s presence at the event was also notable. The Mayor has indirectly participated in the brand’s roll out, having shared on social media back in March a memory of shopping in Topshop’s former Oxford Street flagship with his daughters. The video ignited speculation that the brand could be set to reopen its once famed store, thus responding to the pleas of its fans, who have been taking to the comment section of its Instagram page over the past few months calling for its return.

While Topshop is yet to verify an Oxford Street relaunch, Wilson has stated that there are plans for a semi-permanent retail presence starting in August, with its brick-and-mortar presence to similarly return through wholesale partnerships throughout the coming months. Since the announcement, various retailers across Europe have begun to confirm that they will be stocking the brand, with Ireland’s McElhinneys, France’s Printemps and Belgium’s Zeb among them.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.

Topshop Trafalgar Square Show, AW25. Credits: Topshop.