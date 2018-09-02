Well-Kept founder on humanitarian aid work through fashion

When Neeley Kolsch founded Well-Kept, she set out to offer specially designed towelettes that catered to the demands of customers’ fitness routines and upkeep of items like glasses and tech products. But the items, which come in packaging consisting of chic prints, often have a purpose that expands beyond its Atlanta, Georgia base.

In 2011, Kolsch, who worked in disaster recovery for much of her career, decided to parlay her passion for rescue work and her educational background in business and interior design into a brand. Each product of wipes comes in specially designed wrapping that represents a charitable cause - with proceeds going to the issues highlighted by the item.

For instance, the Lady pattern is meant to call attention to the men, women and children trapped in slavery around the world today. A portion of sales is reserved for End it Movement, a coalition of the leading organizations in the world fighting human trafficking.

The Karogoto design, pays tribute to the village of Karogoto, Kenya, which a portion of earnings from the piece going to help educate and assist emerging entrepreneurs in the region.

Kolch notes that more brands can engage in humanitarian aid work by focusing on causes they believe in.

“Find areas that break your heart and use your talents to spread awareness,” she tells FashionUnited. “There are a variety of causes you can get involved with and it doesn't have to be the typical volunteer model.”

As for how buyers can be more active in learning more about the brands they support, Kolch feels it pays to take the time to find out a company’s message.

“ I think buyers can get to know the brand story and ask what their philosophies are before purchasing,” she adds “I have some buyers that just request a line sheet... I have others that want to set up a call and hear our story. I also think supporting indie brands help with building more personal relationships.”

Items are sold through Well-Kept’s official website and at Sephora for six dollars a pack.

Photo credit: Courtesy of the brand.