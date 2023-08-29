West Elm unveils kids collaboration with Joseph Altuzarra

Fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra, the founder and creative director of luxury women’s ready-to-wear fashion brand Altuzarra, has unveiled his first-ever home line with retailer West Elm for its kidswear line.

The Joseph Altuzarra for West Elm Kids collection blends beauty and functionality, explains the homeware retailer, and features furniture with elevated finishes, as well as textiles and decorative accessories infused with Altuzarra’s own hand-drawn motifs.

The 42-piece homeware line for kids has been created as a “love letter” to his two daughters and includes children’s pyjamas, bedding, mirrors, lights, and bedroom furniture that aim to celebrate his signature sophistication while also maintaining kid-friendly functionality.

Commenting on the collaboration, Altuzarra said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with West Elm Kids on this collection of nursery and children’s room furniture and accessories, marking my first foray into the world of home.

“When I became a father, I discovered a white space for chic, sophisticated interiors that were both beautiful and functional. Together with West Elm Kids, we created pieces that harmoniously blend style and practicality, capturing the whimsy and wonder of childhood.”

Day Kornbluth, president at West Elm, added: “Our collaboration with Joseph is everything you would expect from this incredibly talented fashion designer. With two daughters of his own, he knows exactly what parents are looking for, and we’re excited for our customers to discover this gorgeous collection.”