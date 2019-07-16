Westfield owner expands sustainability strategy to US and UK

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the real estate company that owns Westfield London and Stratford City, has announced plans to expand its Better Places 2030 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy to the US and UK.

Launched in 2016, Better Places 2030 strategy’s main goal is to cut the group’s carbon emissions in half by 2030 with a number of initiatives focusing on both its direct emissions as well as indirect emissions from construction works, tenant energy consumption and transportation of visitors to access its assets. The programme now extends to the new regions of the group, the US and UK, making each of its countries, assets and 3,700 employees active contributors to its CSR objectives.

Commenting on the expansion of the Better Places 2030 strategy in a statement, URW group CEO, Christophe Cuvillier, said: “Corporate social responsibility has been part of our DNA for more than a decade. I believe we have the power to positively impact the environment and local communities in all our regions and all our assets. Our shopping centres welcome 1.2 billion visits annually in 12 countries, our office buildings are home to hundreds of companies, our convention and exhibition venues host millions of visitors from all over the world. The potential is immense, so is our responsibility.”

Astrid Panosyan, group chief resources officer, added: “In less than three years, Better Places has significantly changed the way we do business. Our CSR ambition is now embedded in all key decision making processes. Our efforts have been recognised by industry stakeholders and investors, with major international CSR awards. It has been an inspiring journey that confirms that acting together is key: our decision to partner with local authorities, start-ups, corporates and local NGOs was the right one.”