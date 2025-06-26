Westminster MA menswear graduates showcase collections at Milan fashion week

Graduates of the University of Westminster's MA Menswear course showcased their collections on June 25, 2025, during Milan's official men's fashion week, Milano Collezioni Uomo. The event, held at the 247 Showroom, was supported by the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) and facilitated by the British Consulate in Milan. Eighteen designers presented the culmination of their two-year postgraduate study to an international audience of press, buyers, and industry professionals.

This event provided graduates with an opportunity to present their work in a professional showroom environment typically accessed by established brands. In addition to the collections, the program featured discussions and exhibitions designed to foster cross-border industry relationships between the UK and Italy.

Complementing the graduate showcase, the exhibition "Cut from a Different Cloth" examined the lasting influence of tailoring across decades. It featured five women’s garments from Alexander McQueen’s time with Romeo Gigli in 1991, loaned by Fondazione Sozzani. The exhibition also included ten archival menswear pieces from McQueen’s 1996–2000 collections, sourced from Westminster’s own archive, illustrating the combination of British tailoring and Italian production.

Westminster University MA Menswear Credits: UKFT

The exhibition's final section presented new work by current MA Menswear graduates. These garments were developed through direct research of the McQueen archives and discussions with members of the McQueen design team, offering a contemporary interpretation of tailoring heritage.

A panel discussion, moderated by Professor Andrew Groves, Director of the Westminster Menswear Archive, included participants from both academia and industry. Contributors included Paul Alger (UKFT), Paul Toner (Deputy Editor of 10 Magazine), and designer–educator Andrea Cammarosano. The discussion addressed the opportunities and challenges facing emerging menswear designers and explored how UK–Italy collaboration in fashion and textiles could be strengthened.

Following the panel, Paul Alger interviewed several graduates, including Alex Page, Yuechen, Venus Studio, and Xinyue Zhang. The UKFT also used this occasion to engage with British-Italian fashion entrepreneurs, attending the Milan launch of Mark//Giusti, a retail brand formerly based in the UK.

Westminster University MA Menswear Credits: UKFT

The University of Westminster’s MA Menswear course, established in 2017 and led by Professor Groves, is recognized for its focus on both conceptual creativity and commercial viability, with many alumni progressing into notable roles in the fashion industry.

UKFT’s involvement in the Milan showcase is part of its broader efforts to address skills gaps in British fashion manufacturing and education. The event also precedes the launch of a new MA in Fashion Manufacturing at Westminster in September 2025. This program aims to support sustainability, innovation, and future-oriented production strategies.

The Westminster presentation in Milan highlights the increasing global reach of British fashion education and the significance of strategic collaboration between academia and industry. Through archival research, contemporary design, and international engagement, the showcase demonstrated how historical craftsmanship continues to influence the future of menswear.