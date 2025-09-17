WGSN and Coloro: Key colours for autumn/winter 2027/28
Designers are currently showcasing spring/summer 2026 trends on the catwalks. However, trend forecasters WGSN and its colour specialist sister company, Coloro, are one step ahead. The duo is already looking towards autumn/winter 2027/28. They released their four predicted key colours on Wednesday.
Amidst the ongoing uncertainties of a global polycrisis, the key colours for AW27/28 respond to consumers' need for stability and orientation. They reflect a wide spectrum of emotions. They rely on the interplay of contrasting nuances. These not only have an aesthetic effect but also convey a sense of comfort and renewal.
"As we continue to live in a time of unpredictability and uncertainty worldwide, consumers' emotions and feelings play a crucial role in colour choices for AW27/28," said Clare Smith, senior colour strategist at WGSN. "Each key colour forms the basis for effective colour communication, from feelings of freedom and expressiveness to confidence and groundedness."
Key colours for AW27/28
The key colours for AW27/28 were once again selected from Coloro's extensive colour palette of over 3,500 shades, according to the announcement. Russet, Peaceful Lilac, Maize and Deep Green are in focus for AW27/28.
Russet — coloro code: 013—30—24
Russet is a warm reddish-brown reminiscent of autumnal landscapes and ripening fruits. The colour is meant to convey a sense of stability and confidence, especially in uncertain times. It is perceived as particularly powerful. This is because it is associated with security, courage and reliability worldwide.
Peaceful lilac — coloro code: 135—78—11
This soft lilac provides a deliberate counterpoint to the darker shades of the season. It has a modern and slightly futuristic effect, with subtle hints of electronic music and creative expression. According to the colour experts, Peaceful Lilac should help consumers direct their energy both inwards and outwards.
Maize — coloro code: 036—65—23
Maize brings a radiant yellow tone to the palette that exudes both warmth and luminosity. The colour symbolises joy and optimism. It also addresses the growing awareness of sustainability and the respectful use of resources. Its versatility makes it suitable for different materials and seasons.
Deep green — coloro code: 082—30—14
Deep Green combines elegance with a mysterious, almost natural depth. The shade acts as an alternative to black. It appears universally applicable and supports the current trend towards inclusive design. At the same time, the colour appeals to consumers who seek both strength and thoughtfulness in their looks.
