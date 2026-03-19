WGSN and Coloro name ‘Radiant Earth’ Colour of the Year for 2028

Trend platform WGSN, together with its colour-dedicated sister company Coloro, has selected Radiant Earth as Colour of the Year for 2028. The choice reflects what the forecasting agencies say will be a new period “defined by inspired resilience and flourishing”.

In this environment, consumers are expected to prioritise thriving over survival, rallying against the backdrop of prolonged global disruption. Radiant Earth therefore represents a much desired pivot towards “enduring stability”, with the shade itself said to offer consumers reassurance as well as a “resolute path forward”.

The tone is an earthy and, in some ways, rustic neutral, intended to mirror “the concept of afterglow”. WGSN suggests natural materials like ceramics and organic textiles as appropriate means of application, though also underlines a versatility that enables the colour to inject warmth even into machined surfaces and sleek finishes.

WGSN x Coloro's Colour of the Year: Radiant Earth. Credits: WGSN.

Colour trends continue shift towards calming, stable tones

In a statement, Stephanie Barnscher, senior colour forecaster at WGSN, said: “In a world that often feels chaotic, we're seeing a shift toward emotions like resilience and flourishing. Radiant Earth perfectly anchors this emotional mindset, offering a grounded, reliable neutral that fosters deep-seated trust. For brands, this colour helps to create products and environments that feel both reassuringly nostalgic and confidently future-ready."

The choice of such a vibrant hue departs from a more neutral selection by Pantone for 2026. ‘Cloud Dancer’, an ethereal white described by the colour authority as an “empty canvas” to create space for newness, was met with significant backlash upon its reveal, with critics deeming the choice as tone-deaf and dystopian, given the current political climate.

While a stark contrast to the more vivid Radiant Earth, the two selections do maintain an ongoing trend within colour forecasting, which has been defined by tones that look to usher in a new start and a sense of calm and stability for consumers.

This remains true in 2026, for which WGSN selected ‘Transformative Teal’ as its leading hue, another to hold calming and restorative properties while also aligning with the growing demand for ecological responsibility.