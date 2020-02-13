What can we expect from London Fashion Week AW20

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, the fashion pack will be moving onto London, where the British Fashion Council has a schedule of activities including more than 78 brands, 103 stores and 346 events taking place between Friday, February 14 and Tuesday, February 18 as they make London Fashion Week a city-wide celebration.

The Store X at 180 Strand will once again be the official hub for London Fashion Week, where it will be showcasing on-schedule shows and presentations, as well as public-facing catwalks from Temperley London and De La Valli, who will also have their own pop-up shops within the exhibition, so guests can shop their collections straight from the catwalk.

The LFW Hub will also host the Positive Fashion Exhibition, a curated space with a focus on brands who champion industry best practice led by the British Fashion Council’s three Positive Fashion pillars: Sustainability, Equality and Diversity, and Craftsmanship and Community, as well as a Swap Shop by Patrick McDowell in partnership with Global Fashion Exchange, where visitors can participate by bringing items of clothing, to exchange and walk away with a piece from the rail.

There will also be a special interactive photo booth dedicated to the social media movement to slow down fashions' footprint, #FashionOurFuture, an initiative set up by Amy Powney of Mother of Pearl, and this season’s LFW reusable canvas bag has been designed by Richard Malone.

London Fashion Week a city-wide celebration

Throughout London other brands and retailers will be getting involved, including Browns who will host to a series of installations over London Fashion Week including a next-generation showcase in the windows at Browns South Molton Street and in the entrance at Browns East, while Karl Lagerfeld will be launching its ‘The White Shirt Collection’ as a celebration of the late designer’s style including a customisation service to add iconic Lagerfeld artworks and graphics, and Lululemon will be hosting an event centred around self-love, body image, and female empowerment.

There will also be a Klarna x Olivia Rubin Nail Salon open throughout the weekend, treating customers to designer manicures while showcasing Olivia Rubin's latest collection, and The May Fair Hotel will showcase windows designed by its designer-in-residence, British fashion designer Osman Yousefzada, who has also recommended dishes in the hotel’s restaurant and designed limited-edition hotel key cards.

Mulberry will also be inviting consumers to go behind-the-scenes of its design and manufacturing process at its Bond Street Store, with a three-day programme of live music, exclusive events, craft workshops and a pop-up café. The highlight will be seeing the Mulberry craftspeople showcasing every stage of making their newly launched 100 percent sustainable Portobello Tote. The brand will also be launching a progressive circular economy programme, 'The Mulberry Exchange’, a new suite of services that invites customers to have their Mulberry bags authenticated and appraised, with the opportunity to put this value towards a new purchase.

London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020 - A Daily Guide

There are lots of highlights expected during LFW autumn/winter 2020 season, with more than 60 catwalk shows and presentations, including the return of Tommy Hilfiger who is back in London, showing his fourth TommyxLewis collection with a strong focus on sustainability, sitting alongside Burberry, Christopher Kane, Erdem, JW Anderson, Roksanda, Simone Rocha, Mulberry, and Victoria Beckham.

More than ever, designers are taking sustainability to the heart of their collections, in particular this season Johnstons of Elgin, Mulberry, Phoebe English, Richard Malone and Vivienne Westwood.

There will also be a strong focus on emerging talent with Fashion East set to stage its first-ever co-ed show, combining womenswear and menswear, featuring newcomers Goom Heo and Nensi Dojaka, alongside returning designers Ancuta Sarca, Gareth Wrighton and Saul Nash.

Plus, there will also be two awards presented, the first is the 2020 International Woolmark Prize, which will present the inaugural Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation and the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design that will be presented to London-based Rosh Mahtani of jewellery label Alighieri by Princess Anne on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on Tuesday, February 18, to close out London Fashion Week.

Friday, February 14

Chinese-born Yuhan Wang, who graduated from Central Saint Martin's BA and MA courses in womenswear, will make her solo debut to open London Fashion Week. Wang's industry experience includes interning at JW Anderson and Oscar de la Renta, and has showcased for three seasons as part of Fashion East.

The opening day will also see catwalks from Ashley Williams, 16Arington, Richard Malone, Shrimps, Charlotte Knowles, Matty Bovan, and Malan Breton, as well as presentations from Mulberry, Amanda Wakeley, Vivienne Westwood, and Temperley London.

Saturday, February 15

Kicking off day two will be Ukraine-born womenswear designer Peter Petrov, who studied Fashion at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, and has been mentored by Raf Simons and Viktor and Rolf. Petrov’s womenswear label has an elegant aesthetic that fuses fluidity with precise tailoring.

He will be followed up by Fashion East’s first co-ed showcase, a presentation by Phoebe English, Rixo and Stephen Jones Millinery, as well as catwalks from Molly Goddard, Toga, Richard Quinn, DB Berman, Halpern, and Rejina Pyo.

Sunday, February 16

In the early 9am slot on Sunday is Chinese brand Bosideng, known for its technical jackets that combine functionality with fashion, closely followed by emerging designer Katie Ann McGuigan who will be presenting in the DiscoveryLab.

Sunday marks the first of the big international names with Victoria Beckham, Roland Mouret, Osman, Tommy Hilfiger, Roksanda, and Emilia Wickstead all set to showcase their autumn/winter 2020 collections.

In addition, there will be catwalks from Simone Roche, Margaret Howell, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, MM6 Maison Margiela, Pam Hogg and Chalayan, with presentations from Simon Mo, Aspinal of London, and Liberty.

Monday, February 17

One of the main highlights from Day 4 will be The Woolmark Prize final, which will feature: A-Cold-Wall, Richard Malone and Feng Chen Wang from the UK; Bode, Matthew Adams Dolan from the US; Blindness from Korea; GmbH from Germany; Botter from The Netherlands; Ludovic de Saint Sernin from France; and Namacheko from Sweden.

Monday also means that Burberry will be presenting its new collection, as will Erdem, Bora Aksu, JW Anderson, Christopher Kane, Apujan and Ashish, with presentations from Olivia Rubin, Johnstons of Elgin and Edeline Lee.

Tuesday, February 18

The final day, is more like half a day with only a handful of shows taking part including Mark Fast opening up with a catwalk at 9am, followed by Daks and Bobby Abley. Ending proceedings will be a presentation from jewellery label Alighieri, where Rosh Mahtani will become the third recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Follow all the action from London Fashion Week on FashionUnited’s official Instagram, @FashionUnitedHQ .

Image: Carmen González for FashionUnited