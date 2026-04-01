What the BFC's 2030 strategy means for fashion education in the UK

The British Fashion Council has unveiled a new long-term strategy aimed at repositioning the organisation as a business accelerator, with a strong emphasis on education, skills development and structured pathways for emerging designers.

The initiative, titled “BFC 2030: Access, Creativity, Growth,” sets out to transform the council from a promoter of British fashion into a strategic platform supporting sustainable business development across the industry. The plan will reshape key events, including London Fashion Week and The Fashion Awards, to function as growth platforms designed to deliver commercial value and wider access.

Stronger links between education and industry

Central to the strategy is the creation of clearer pathways from education into professional careers. The council plans to work more closely with educational institutions and introduce initiatives such as a mini-MBA programme for fashion professionals, alongside redesigned scholarships focused on craft, innovation and manufacturing.

The strategy also aims to integrate funding, education, skills training and partnerships into a connected system supporting talent development at multiple career stages. This approach seeks to move from fragmented support to coordinated pathways that guide designers from study into sustainable business growth.

Supporting future designers

By expanding scholarship programmes and strengthening mentoring, the council intends to provide opportunities for students and early-career creatives to build both creative and commercial capabilities. The redesigned initiatives are expected to accelerate access to industry knowledge and offer practical support for developing resilient businesses.

The organisation also plans to broaden participation beyond London, creating UK-wide opportunities for education and professional development. This shift is designed to increase accessibility for aspiring designers across different regions and backgrounds.

Long-term industry development

The first three years of the strategy will focus on building a structured growth framework, with the fourth year dedicated to measuring impact and scaling initiatives. The council has also set a target to increase revenue to £18 million by 2030, supporting investment in education-linked programmes and industry development.

By strengthening links between education, mentoring and business development, the British Fashion Council’s 2030 strategy positions learning and skills training as central to nurturing future designers and ensuring the long-term resilience of the UK fashion sector.