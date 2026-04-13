What to expect at Edinburgh College of Art's 2026 graduate exhibition

Edinburgh College of Art has announced details of its Graduate Show 2026, presenting new work from graduating students across art and design disciplines.

The exhibition will feature projects spanning areas such as performance costume, contemporary art, and design practices, highlighting final-year work developed during the academic programme. The showcase forms part of the institution’s annual graduate exhibition, offering a platform for emerging creatives to present their concepts and research to the public and industry audiences.

Graduate shows play an important role in connecting students with professional networks, enabling visitors to engage with experimental practices and new perspectives. For fashion and design students, the event provides opportunities to observe interdisciplinary approaches, portfolio presentation strategies, and emerging themes shaping the next generation of creative work.