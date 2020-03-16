What to expect in fashion news from week 12, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 12th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 16 - 22 March 2020.

Designer Brands Q4(17 March)

Designer Brands reported a 12.4 percent increase in revenues for the third quarter of the year. The company will report its Q4 results on Tuesday.

Guess Q4 (18 March)

Third quarter GAAP earnings at Guess?, Inc. of 12.4 million dollars rose 192.4 percent compared to GAAP net loss of 13.4 million dollars for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The company will report its Q4 results on Wednesday.

Tailored Brands Q4 (18 March)

Tailored Brands Q3 revenues dropped to 574 million dollars, while net profit fell to 28 million dollars from 35 million dollars the year before. The company will report its Q4 results on Wednesday.

Destination XL Q4 (19 March)

Destination XL Group, Inc., in its preliminary report, announced that net income for the fourth quarter is expected to range from 4 cents to 6 cents per diluted share compared to the prior-year fourth quarter’s net loss of 15 cents per diluted share. The company will report its Q4 results on Thursday.

RTW Retailwinds Q4 (19 March)

For the third quarter, net sales at RTW Retailwinds, Inc. declined to 200.1 million dollars, reflecting a 4 percent decrease in comparable store sales, and a net reduction in store count by 14 stores from the prior year third quarter, partially offset by an increase in sales from new businesses. The company will report its Q4 results on Thursday.