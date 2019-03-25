What to expect in fashion news from week 13, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 13th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 25-31 March, 2019.

London Bridal Fashion Week (24-26 March)

The London Bridal Fashion Week takes part this week, bringing together over 250 UK and international brands and offering a free educational programme, inspirational live fashion shows and after-hours events.

Moss Bros Group Plc FY (26 March)

For the 23 week period to January 5, 2019, including the Christmas trading period, Moss Bros Plc reported 0.6 percent rise in total sales ahead of last year and a drop of 1 percent on a like for like basis. Read the group’s full year report on Tuesday.

Iconix Brand Group Q4 (27 March)

In November, Iconix Brand Group reported total Q3 revenue of 46.2 million dollars, a 13 percent decline as compared to the prior year quarter. Read the group’s Q4 results on Wednesday.

PVH Corp Q4 (27 March)

In January, PVH Corp said it expected revenue in the fourth quarter and full year 2018 to be at least 2.40 billion dollars and 9.57 billion dollars, respectively. Read the company’s Q4 on Wednesday.

Lululemon Athletica Q4 (27 March)

In January, Lululemon raised its Q4 revenue and profit guidance, saying that it anticipated net revenue to be in the range of 1.140 billion dollars to 1.150 billion dollars based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-to-high teens on a constant dollar basis. Find out the company’s Q4 results on Wednesday.