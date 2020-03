What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 13th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 30 March - 5 April 2020.

PVH Q4 (2 April)

Third quarter revenue at PVH Corp. increased 3 percent or 4 percent on constant currency to 2.6 billion dollars. The company will publish its Q4 results as well as a Covid-19 update on Thursday.