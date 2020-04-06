What to expect in fashion news from week 15, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 15th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 6 April - 12 April 2020.

Levi Strauss & Co Q1 (7 April)

For Q4 2019 Levi Strauss & Co reported a 2 percent decline in net revenues on a reported basis, and flat on a constant-currency basis excluding 16 million dollars in unfavourable currency effects to 1,569 million dollars. The company will publish its Q1 2020 results on Tuesday.

Switching Gear Enabling Network Webinar (7 April)

Switching Gear , a project looking to accelerate the practical uptake of circular business models in the apparel industry, will be holding a webinar on Tuesday. Speakers include Sam Gillick-Daniels, senior analyst at The Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), and Kevin Dooley, chief scientist at The Sustainability Consortium.

Asos interim results (10 April)

For the final four months of 2019, group revenue at the Asos was up 20 percent to 1.1 billion pounds. The online retail giant will publish its interim results on Wednesday.