What to expect in fashion news from week 16, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 16th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 15-21 April, 2019.

Destination Maternity Q4 (16 April)

In December, Destination Maternity reported a decrease of net sales of 3.7 percent to 92.8 million dollars for its third quarter, impacted by store closures. Read the company’s Q4 results on tuesday.

Kering Q1 (17 April)

In February, French luxury group Kering reported a rise in comparable sales of 24.5 percent on a reported basis to 3.8 billion euros in the October to December period, with annual profits of 3.7 billion euros. Read the brand’s Q1 results on Thursday.

Skechers Q1 (18 April)

For its fourth quarter results published in February, sales at Skechers grew 11.4 percent as a result of an 18.4 percent increase in the company’s international wholesale business, a 7.5 percent increase in its company-owned global retail business, and a 4.8 percent increase in its domestic wholesale business. Read the brand’s Q1 results on Thursday.