What to expect in fashion news from week 18, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 18th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 29 April - 5 May, 2019.

Dior Cruise Show in Marrakech (29 April)

For the first time luxury house Dior will be staging its cruise catwalk show in Marrakech. Dior’s last cruise show was hosted in Chantilly, France, and was inspired by the Mexican escaramuzas - female horse riders taking part in the traditional Mexican rodeo known as charrería.

Next Plc Q1 (1 May)

Total Next Group Plc sales were 4.2 billion pounds (5.5 billion dollars) for the year to January 2019. Read the company’s first quarter figures on Wednesday.

Under Armour Q1 (2 May)

For its fourth quarter, Under Armour, Inc. reported 2 percent or 3 percent rise in currency neutral revenue to 1.4 billion dollars. Wholesale revenue for the quarter increased 1 percent to 737 million dollars and direct-to-consumer revenue was flat at 577 million dollars, representing 41 percent of total revenue. Read the brand’s Q1 on Thursday.

Zalando Q1 (2 May)

German e-tail giant Zalando finished 2018 on a high note, growing revenues in the fourth quarter by 24.6 percent to 1.7 billion euros (1.9 million dollars) at an adjusted EBIT of 117.8 million euros (1,271.5 million dollars). Read the company’s Q1 results on Thursday.