What to expect in fashion news from week 2, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 2nd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 6 - 12 January, 2019.

London Fashion Week Men’s (4 - 6 January)

The 15th edition of London Fashion Week Men’s launched on Saturday and marks the first major fashion event of 2020 to show off autumn/winter 2020 menswear collections.

Pitti Uomo 97 (7-10 January)

International menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo is back in Florence between 7 - 10 January, marking the 97th edition of the event. FashionUnited will be attending, so stay tuned for our coverage of the show.

2020 sneaker trends according to Stock X

Sneakerheads, pay attention: Online marketplace and clothing reseller Stock X will be unveiling the trends and collaborations that be the biggest 2020 hits. Keep an eye out for FashionUnited’s rundown of the findings.