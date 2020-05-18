What to expect in fashion news from week 21, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 21st week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 18 May - 24 May 2020.

L Brands Q1 (20 May)

L Brands, Inc. reported a loss per share of 70 cents for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020, compared to earnings per share of 1.94 dollars for the quarter ended February 2, 2019. The company will publish its Q1 results on Wednesday.

Marks & Spencer full-year (20 May)

For the 13 weeks to December 28, 2019, Marks and Spencer plc (M&S) reported group revenues of 3,018 million pounds (3,953 million dollars), down 0.7 percent with clothing & home revenues of 1,063 million pounds (1,392.3 million dollars), down 3.7 percent. The company will publish its full-year results on Wednesday.

Ross Stores Q1 (21 May)

Ross Stores’ total revenues increased 7 percent in fiscal 2019 to 16 billion dollars. The company will publish its full-year results on Thursday.

TJX Q1 (21 May)

The TJX Companies, Inc. reported a 10 percent increase in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 to 12.2 billion dollars, while consolidated comparable store sales increased 6 percent over a 6 percent increase last year. The company will publish its full-year results on Thursday.