What to expect in fashion news from week 22, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 22nd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 25 May - 31 May 2020.

Ralph Lauren Q4 (27 May)

Ralph Lauren reported net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 of 334 million dollars or 4.41 dollars per diluted share on a reported basis, while on an adjusted basis, net income was 217 million dollars or 2.86 dollars per diluted share. The company will publish its Q4 results on Wednesday.

Abercrombie & Fitch Q1 (28 May)

For the fourth quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported net sales of 1.18 billion dollars - an increase of 3 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis as compared to last year, while comparable sales rose 1 percent. Full year net sales reaced 3.62 billion dollars - an increase of 1 percent on a reported basis and 2 percent on a constant currency basis, while comparable sales rose 1 percent. The company will publish its Q1 results on Thursday.

Nordstrom Q1 (28 May)

For the fourth quarter, total revenue at Nordstrom reached 4.54 billion dollars, up from 4.48 billion dollars in the same period the year before. It fell short of analysts’ estimates of 4.56 billion dollars. The company will publish its Q1 results on Thursday.

Steven Madden Q1 (28 May)

Steve Madden’s fourth quarter revenue increased 0.7 percent to 419.6 million dollars. Gross margin was 37.7 percent compared to 38.1 percent in the same period last year, while adjusted gross margin was 37.8 percent in 2019. The company will publish its Q1 results on Thursday.