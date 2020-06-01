What to expect in fashion news from week 23, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 23rd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 1 - 7 June 2020.

American Eagle Outfitters Q1 (3 June)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) reported total net revenue for the fourth quarter increased 70 million dollars or 6 percent to 1.31 billion dollars, while consolidated comparable sales increased 2 percent, following a 6 percent increase last year. The company will publish its Q1 results on Wednesday.

Canada Goose Q4 (3 June)

For the third quarter of the year, total revenue at Canada Goose increased by 13.2 percent to 452.1 million dollars, while net income was 118 million dollars. The company will publish its Q4 results on Wednesday.

Express Q1 (3 June)

Consolidated net sales at Express Inc., decreased 3 percent to 606.7 million dollars, with consolidated comparable sales down 3 percent, comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and e-commerce, decreased 5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The company will publish its Q1 results on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley Q1 (3 June)

Consolidated net revenues at Vera Bradley totalled 156.9 million dollars for the fourth quarter including 35.5 million dollars of net revenues from Pura Vida, an increase of 32.8 percent over the prior year. The company will publish its Q1 results on Wednesday.

Gap Q1 (4 June)

On a reported basis, Gap Inc. said its diluted loss per share was 49 cents for the fourth quarter and diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2019 were 93 cents, while the company’s adjusted diluted earnings per share were 58 cents for the fourth quarter and 1.97 dollars for fiscal year 2019. The company will publish its Q1 results on Thursday.