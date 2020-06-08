What to expect in fashion news from week 24, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 24th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 8 - 14 June 2020.

Decoded Future Summit (9 June)

On Tuesday, Decoded Future, the flagship summit from trend intelligence business Stylus, will take place virtually. The event will highlight current trends driving commerce, with speakers including senior vice president of digital commerce at Burberry, Mark Morris, and director of sustainability operations at Kering, Michael Beutler.

Guess Q1 (10 June)

For the fourth quarter of 2019/20, Guess reported adjusted fiscal earnings of 1.22 dollars compared to 70 cents in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 that were above Wall Street estimate of 1.12 dollars. Total net revenue for the quarter increased marginally by 0.6 percent to 842.3 million dollars, while in constant currency, net revenue increased by 1.8 percent. The company will publish its Q1 results on Wednesday.

Chico's Q1 (10 June)

For the fourth quarter of 2019/20, Chico's FAS reported a net loss of 4.3 million dollars or 4 cents loss per diluted share, compared to 16.6 million dollars or 14 cents loss per diluted share, last year's fourth quarter. The company will publish its Q1 results on Wednesday.

PVH Q1 (10 June)

For the fourth quarter of 2019/20, PVH Corp’s revenue increased 5 percent or 6 percent on constant currency basis to 2.6 billion dollars compared to the prior year period. Loss per share on a GAAP basis was 93 cents for the quarter compared to earnings per share of 2.09 dollars in the prior year period, while on non-GAAP basis earnings per share were 1.88 dollars. The company will publish its Q1 results on Friday.