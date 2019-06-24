What to expect in fashion news from week 26, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 26th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 24-30 June, 2019.

Jacquemus fashion show 10th anniversary (24 June)

Simon Porte Jacquemus will be hosting the brand's first unisex fashion show to celebrate ten years in business. The show will take place in the designer's home region of Provence.

Kappahl Q3 (26 June)

Kappahl’s net sales for the second quarter amounted to 1,185 million Swedish krona (128.7 million dollars), an increase of 6.3 percent. The company will post its third quarter results on Wednesday.

Nike Q4 (27 June)

For its third quarter, revenues at Nike, Inc. increased 7 percent to 9.6 billion dollars, up 11 percent on a currency-neutral basis, while revenues for the Nike brand were 9.1 billion dollars, up 12 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The sportswear giant will release its fourth quarter results on Thursday.