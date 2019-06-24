Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
What to expect in fashion news from week 26, 2019
FASHION

What to expect in fashion news from week 26, 2019

FashionUnited
|

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 26th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 24-30 June, 2019.

Jacquemus fashion show 10th anniversary (24 June)

Simon Porte Jacquemus will be hosting the brand's first unisex fashion show to celebrate ten years in business. The show will take place in the designer's home region of Provence.

Kappahl Q3 (26 June)

Kappahl’s net sales for the second quarter amounted to 1,185 million Swedish krona (128.7 million dollars), an increase of 6.3 percent. The company will post its third quarter results on Wednesday.

Nike Q4 (27 June)

For its third quarter, revenues at Nike, Inc. increased 7 percent to 9.6 billion dollars, up 11 percent on a currency-neutral basis, while revenues for the Nike brand were 9.1 billion dollars, up 12 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The sportswear giant will release its fourth quarter results on Thursday.

More on the calendar

Friday 21 June - Monday 24 June

Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) Paris

Thursday 27 June - Wednesday 3 July

Torino Fashion Week

Wednesday 26 June - Friday 28 June

Pitti Immagine Filati 85

Wednesday 26 June - Thursday 27 June

The 5th Vietnam Textile Summit
nike jacquemus kappahl What to expect in fashion news this week jacquemus fashion show
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ