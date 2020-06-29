What to expect in fashion news from week 27, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 27th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 29 June - 5 July 2020.

Macy's Q1 (1 July)

Macy’s Inc. reported comparable sales of decline of 0.8 percent on an owned basis and 0.7 percent on an owned plus licensed basis for fiscal 2019, while fourth quarter comparable sales dropped 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent on owned and owned plus licensed basis, respectively. The company will publish its Q1 results on Wednesday.

Capri Holdings Q4 (1 July)

Capri Holdings Q3 revenues grew by 9 percent to 1.57 billion dollars, beating analysts’ expectations. The company will publish its Q4 results on Wednesday.