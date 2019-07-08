What to expect in fashion news from week 28, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 28th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 8-14 July, 2019.

Modefabriek (8-9 July)

This week, Dutch fashion trade fair Modefabriek is back in Amsterdam. Keep an eye out for FashionUnited’s coverage of the two-day event.

Superdry full-year results

After announcing it would be delaying its full-year results, which were initially planned to be posted on 4 July, UK fashion retailer Superdry will publish them this week. The results will be the first since founder Julian Dunkerton made his successful return to the struggling company.

Interview with Levi Strauss Foundation executive director, Daniel Lee

World Refugee Day took place on 20 June. FashionUnited speaks with executive director of Levi Strauss foundation, Daniel Lee, about the organisation’s work in supporting refugees and the importance of corporate philanthropy both in the fashion industry and outside of it.

First international Modest Fashion Week Miami (13-15 July)

On Saturday, the first international fashion week dedicated to ‘modest fashion’ will taking place in Miami. The three day event will be held annually and will focus on blending fashion and trade show. Malaysian shoe couturier Datuk Professor (Dr) Jimmy Choo will bean honorary VIP guest and will launch the debut of Malaysia Fashion Week-USA.