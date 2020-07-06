What to expect in fashion news from week 28, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 28th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 6 - 12 July 2020.

Paris Haute Couture Week online (6 - 8 July)

Paris Haute Couture week will be showcasing its first ever digital iteration this week following the cancelation of all physical fashion shows in recent months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fashion houses will be represented in the form of a creative film/video. Brands attending include Chanel, Dior, and Viktor & Rolf