What to expect in fashion news from week 29, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 29th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 15-21 July, 2019.

Skechers Q2 (18 July)

Sales at Skechers USA Inc., grew 2.1 percent or 5.2 percent at constant currency to 1.276 billion dollars for the first quarter, which the company said was a result of a 9.3 percent increase in its international business, partially offset by a 6.3 percent decrease in the domestic business. The company will be posting its Q2 results on Thursday.

First international Modest Fashion Week Miami (13-15 July)

On Saturday, the first international fashion week dedicated to ‘modest fashion’ kicked off in Miami. The three day event will be held annually and will focus on blending fashion and trade show. Malaysian shoe couturier Datuk Professor (Dr) Jimmy Choo is the honorary VIP guest launching the debut of Malaysia Fashion Week-USA.

Pure London (21-23 July)

On Sunday the Pure London trade show will be back in the UK capital. Keep an eye out for FashionUnited’s coverage of the three day event.