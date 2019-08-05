What to expect in fashion news from week 32, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 32nd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 5-11 August, 2019.

Moda (4-6 August)

British fashion trade show Moda is back in Birmingham this week for its SS20 edition. The show will bring together over 1,200 collections to deliver the complete season's overview to over 9,000 fashion buyers. The show also features 16 catwalk shows throughout the three days and a comprehensive retail-focused seminar programme, interactive workshops and networking events.

Wolverine Worldwide Q2 (7 August)

Reported revenue at Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. of 579.6 million dollars increased 0.2 percent during the fourth quarter, while underlying revenue increased 3.8 percent and further adjusting for currency, increased 4.6 percent. The company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Farfetch Q2 (8 August)

For its first quarter ended March 31, 2019, Farfetch Limited reported increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 126.6 million dollars to 419.3 million dollars, representing year-over-year growth of 43.2 percent. The group will publish its second quarter results on Thursday.

Sequential Q2 (9 August)

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has reported total revenue of 36.9 million dollars compared to 38.1 million dollars for the same period last year. The company will announce its Q2 results on Friday.