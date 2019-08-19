What to expect in fashion news from week 34, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 34th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 19-25 August, 2019.

TJX Companies Q2 (20 August)

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 at The TJX Companies, Inc. increased 7 percent to 9.3 billion dollars, while consolidated comparable store sales increased 5 percent over last year’s 3 percent increase. The company will publish its Q2 results on Tuesday.

L Brands Q2 (21 August)

L Brands, Inc. net sales for the first quarter to May 4, 2019 were 2.629 billion dollars compared to 2.626 billion dollars for the same quarter last year. Comparable sales for the quarter were flat compared to the quarter ended May 5, 2018. The company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Nordstrom Q2 (21 August)

Nordstrom, Inc. reported earnings per diluted share for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 of 23 cents compared to 51 cents last year, while the company said, total net sales decreased 3.5 percent to 3,349 million dollars. The company will announce its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Gap Q2 (22 August)

For the first quarter ended May 4, 2019, net sales at Gap Inc. were 3.7 billion dollars, a decrease of 2 percent compared with last year, while gross profit was 1.34 billion dollars, down 6 percent. The company will publish its Q2 results on Thursday.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Q2 (22 August)

DICK'S Sporting Goods reported consolidated net income for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 of 57.5 million dollars, or 61 cents per diluted share. The company will publish its Q2 results on Thursday.

Ross Stores Q2 (22 August)

Ross Stores, Inc. reported earnings per share for the 13 weeks ended May 4, 2019 of 1.15 dollars up from 1.11 dollars for the same period last year. Net earnings for the quarter were 421 million dollars compared to 418 million dollars in the prior year. The company will publish its Q2 results on Thursday.