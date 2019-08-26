What to expect in fashion news from week 35, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 35th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 26 August - 1 September, 2019.

Caleres Q2 (26 August)

For the first quarter ended May 4, 2019, consolidated sales at Caleres were 677.8 million dollars, up 7.2 percent from the 632.1 million dollars for the same period the previous year. The company will publish its Q2 results on Monday.

Chico's Q2 (28 August)

For the thirteen weeks ended May 4, 2019, Chico’s reported net income of 2 million dollars or 2 cents per diluted share compared to 29 million dollars or 23 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter last year. The company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Destination XL Q2 (28 August)

For its first quarter, Destination XL Group Inc. said total sales decreased 0.3 percent to 113 million dollars. The company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Express Q2 (28 August)

Express posted revenues of 451.27 million dollars for the quarter ended April 2019, compared to 479.35 million dollars for the same period the year before. The company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Guess Q2 (28 August)

Guess Inc reported revenue of 536.7 million dollars in Q1 2020, 3 percent higher than the first period the year before. The company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Shoe Carnival Q2 (28 August)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. reported net sales of 234.7 million dollars for the fourth quarter and sales of 1.030 billion dollars for the fiscal yearThe company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Tilly’s Q2 (28 August)

for its first quarter, Tilly's reported total net sales of 130.3 million dollars, an increase of 6.7 million dollars compared to 123.6 million dollars last year. The company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.