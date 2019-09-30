Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
What to expect in fashion news from week 40, 2019
FASHION

What to expect in fashion news from week 40, 2019

FashionUnited
|

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 40th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 23 - 29 September, 2019.

Paris Fashion Week (23 September - 1 October)

New York, London and Milan have taken their turns this month to host their fashion weeks - now its Paris’ turn to showcase the best fashion names from France and further afield. Keep an eye on FashionUnited’s coverage of the event.

Read more:

Ted Baker interim results (3 October)

On Thursday Ted Baker will announce its interim results. Stay tuned to see how business at the British luxury brand is going.

H&M nine month report (3 October)

How is Swedish fashion giant H&M doing? On Thursday, the retailer will be publishing its nine month report.

Ascena Retail Group Q4 (3 October)

For its third quarter to May 4, 2019, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. reported a GAAP loss of 1.20 dollars per diluted share compared to 20 cents in the year-ago period. The company said adjusted loss for the quarter was 26 cents per diluted share compared to 8 cents per diluted share in the year-ago period. The company will publish its Q4 results on Thursday.
What to expect in fashion news this week
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ