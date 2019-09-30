What to expect in fashion news from week 40, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 40th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 23 - 29 September, 2019.

Paris Fashion Week (23 September - 1 October)

New York, London and Milan have taken their turns this month to host their fashion weeks - now its Paris’ turn to showcase the best fashion names from France and further afield. Keep an eye on FashionUnited’s coverage of the event.

Ted Baker interim results (3 October)

On Thursday Ted Baker will announce its interim results. Stay tuned to see how business at the British luxury brand is going.

H&M nine month report (3 October)

How is Swedish fashion giant H&M doing? On Thursday, the retailer will be publishing its nine month report.

Ascena Retail Group Q4 (3 October)

For its third quarter to May 4, 2019, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. reported a GAAP loss of 1.20 dollars per diluted share compared to 20 cents in the year-ago period. The company said adjusted loss for the quarter was 26 cents per diluted share compared to 8 cents per diluted share in the year-ago period. The company will publish its Q4 results on Thursday.