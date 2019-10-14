What to expect in fashion news from week 42, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 42nd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 14 - 20 October, 2019.

Vegan Fashion Week (10 - 15 October)

After its successful debut in February, Vegan Fashion Week returns for its second edition in Los Angeles from 10 to 15 October. Keep an eye out for FashionUnited’s coverage of the two events.

Asos full year results (16 October)

Asos saw its pre-tax profits slide 87 percent for the six months period ending 28 February. The British e-commerce giant will post its full year results on Wednesday.

VF Corporation Q2 (18 October)

For the first quarter ended June 29, VF Corporation reported a revenue increase of 6 percent or 9 percent in constant dollars to 2.3 billion dollars. Following its strong results, the company raised its sales and profit guidance for full year 2020. VF Corp will post its second quarter results on Friday.