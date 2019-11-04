What to expect in fashion news from week 45, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 45th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 4 - 10 November, 2019.

Under Armour Q3 (4 November)

For its second quarter, Under Armour posted revenue increase of 1 percent or 3 percent on currency neutral basis to 1.2 billion dollars. The company will publish its Q3 results on Monday.

Primark full-year results (5 November)

In July, Primark said sales in the year-to-date were 4 percent ahead of last year at constant currency and actual exchange rates, driven by increased selling space but offset by a decline in like-for-like sales. The fast-fashion giant will share its full-year results on Tuesday.

Capri Holdings Limited Q2 (6 November)

Capri Holdings Limited’s total revenue of 1.346 billion dollars increased 11.9 percent in the first quarter compared to last year, while on a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 13.8 percent. The company will post its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Ralph Lauren Q2 (7 November)

Revenue at Ralph Lauren in the first quarter increased by 3 percent to 1.4 billion dollars on a reported basis and 5 percent in constant currency. The American brand will publish its Q2 results on Thursday.