What to expect in fashion news from week 46, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 46th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 11 - 17 November, 2019.

Farfetch Q3 (14 November)

Revenues at Farfetch in the second quarter of the year increased by 62.6 million dollars to 209.3 million dollars, representing growth of 42.7 percent, while loss after tax increased by 71.9 million dollars to 89.6 million dollars. The company will publish its Q3 results on Thursday.

JD.com Q3 (15 November)

Net revenue at JD.com rose 23 percent to 150.28 billion yuan (21.28 billion dollars) in the second quarter of the year. The company will share its Q3 results on Friday.

JCPenney Q3 (15 November)

For the quarter of 2019, total net sales at JCPenney decreased 9.2 percent to 2.51 billion dollars compared to 2.76 billion dollars for the quarter of 2018. Net loss for the second quarter was 48 million dollars or 15 cents per share compared to 101 million dollars or 32 cents per share in the same period last year. The American department store chain will post its Q3 results on Friday.