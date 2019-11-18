What to expect in fashion news from week 47, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 47th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 18 - 24 November, 2019.

TJX Companies Q3 (19 November)

Net sales at TJX Companies for the second quarter increased 5 percent to 9.8 billion dollars, while consolidated comparable store sales increased 2 percent, over last year’s 6 percent increase. The company will publish its Q3 results on Tuesday.

L Brands Q3 (20 November)

Net sales at L Brands for the second were 2.902 billion dollars, compared to 2.984 billion dollars in the prior year, while comparable sales for the period decreased 1 percent. The company will publish its Q3 results on Wednesday.

Macy's Q3 (21 November)

Second quarter revenues at Macy’s, Inc. were 5,546 million dollars compared to 5,572 million dollars, while comparable sales rose 0.2 percent on an owned basis; 0.3 percent on an owned plus licensed basis. The company will share its Q3 results on Thursday.

Nordstrom Q3 (21 November)

Total company net sales at Nordstrom decreased 5.1 percent to 3,778 million dollars, while net earnings were 141 million dollars compared with 162 million dollars during the same period in fiscal 2018. The company will share its Q3 results on Thursday.

Ross Stores Q3 (21 November)

For the second quarter, net earnings at Ross Stores grew to 413 million dollars compared to 389 million dollars in the prior year. The company’s sales rose 6 percent to 4 billion dollars, with comparable store sales up 3 percent. The company will share its Q3 results on Thursday.