What to expect in fashion news from week 48, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 48th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 25 - 31 November, 2019.

PVH Q3 (25 November)

Second quarter revenue at PVH Corp. increased 1 percent or 3 percent on constant currency basis to 2.4 billion dollars compared to the prior year period. The company will publish its Q3 results on Monday.

Abercrombie & Fitch Q3 (26 November)

Net sales at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019, decreased 0.2 percent to 841.1 million dollars, and increased 1 percent on a constant currency basis as compared to last year. The company will publish its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Guess Q3 (26 November)

Total net revenue at Guess for the second quarter increased 5.8 percent to 683.2 million dollars and in constant currency net revenue increased by 8.8 percent. The company will publish its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Dick's Sporting Goods Q3 (26 November)

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported consolidated net income for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019 of 112.5 million dollars or 1.26 dollars per diluted share, compared to 119.4 million dollars or 1.20 dollars per diluted share in the previous year. The company will publish its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Chico’s Q3 (26 November)

Second quarter net sales at Chico’s totalled 508.4 million dollars, a 6.7 percent decrease from the prior-year period. The company will publish its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Black Friday 2019 (29 November)

This weekend Black Friday is back. The once US-exclusive event is becoming bigger worldwide, with retailers and brands competing to offer the best deals in the discount period. But it’s not great news for everyone - as some companies struggle to keep up. FashionUnited will keep an eye on the event.