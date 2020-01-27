What to expect in fashion news from week 5, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 5th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 27 January - 2 February, 2020.

Copenhagen Fashion Week + Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF)

Denmark’s capital is at the centre of the fashion industry this week, showcasing the latest trends and innovations during both Copenhagen Fashion Week and the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair.

H&M FY (30 January)

Net sales at Swedish fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) increased by 12 percent to 62,572 million Swedish krona (6,334,4 million dollars) in the third quarter, while profit for the quarter increased by 25 percent to 5,011 million Swedish krona (507 million dollars). The retailer will release its full-year results on Thursday.

Deckers Brands Q3 (30 January)

Deckers Brands’ Q2 net sales increased 8 percent to 542.2 million dollars in the second quarter, or 9.5 percent on a constant currency basis. The company will publish its third-quarter results on Thursday.