What to expect in fashion news from week 7, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 7th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 10 - 16 February 2020.

Pure London (9 - 11 February)

UK fashion trade show Pure London is returning to Olympia London this week, bringing together industry professionals and offering over 1,300 of the latest collections under one roof. FashionUnited will be attending so keep an eye out for our coverage of the event.

Moncler full year (10 February)

Moncler’s Q3 revenue increased 12 percent at constant exchange rates to 995.3 million euros. The company will report its full-year results on Monday.

Under Armour full year (11 February)

Under Armour's net profit was 102 million dollars in Q3, up from 75 million dollars the previous year. Its net revenue dropped 1 percent to 1,429 million dollars. The company will report its full-year results on Tuesday.

Kering full year (12 February)

Kering’s Q3 consolidated revenue increased 14.2 percent as reported and 11.6 percent on a comparable group structure and exchange rate basis to 3,884.6 million euros (3,202.2 million dollars). The company will report its full-year results on Wednesday.