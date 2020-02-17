What to expect in fashion news from week 8, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 8th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 17 - 23 February 2020.

London Fashion Week (14 - 18 February)

London Fashion Week is back. The British Fashion Council has a schedule of activities including more than 78 brands, 103 stores and 346 events as London becomes the fashion capital.

Milan Fashion Week Women’s (18 - 24 February)

After London, it’s Milan’s turn to become the epicentre of all things fashion. Milan Fashion Week will see brands such as Prada, Jil Sander, Gucci, Armani, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Versace, Missoni and Salvatore Ferragamo showcasing the latest in womenswear in the Italian fashion capital.

Appletizer SS21 trend seminar (18 February)

The bi-annual Appletizer trend seminar is back for the first time in 2020. Jenna Guarascio, director of content strategy at New York-based company Fashionsnoops, and trend analyst Christine Boland will be sharing their insights into key consumer trends for SS21. FashionUnited will be attending and sharing the key takeaways from the event.

Interview with Ecoalf CEO Marisa Selfa

Spanish sustainable fashion brand Ecoalf is on a mission to clean up the fashion industry by creating clothing made from ocean waste. FashionUnited speaks to Ecoalf CEO Marisa Selfa about the challenges of creating a truly sustainable company, the brand’s expansion plans and its global ambitions.