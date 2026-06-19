What to know about CIFF’s 10 Corso Como activation

Milan Fashion Week Men's is officially underway, and with it comes the unveiling of a major partnership with a Danish trade show giant and Milanese concept retailer. The Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) confirmed plans to expand activity beyond the borders of Denmark earlier this year, after partnering with 10 Corso Como for its latest edition.

Now, CIFF has officially launched its ‘CIFF Nordic Signatures’ activation at the retailer’s Milan store, where it has taken over the Project Room to display a selection of participating Nordic brands. An event programme, spanning June 19 to 21, will include presentations, activations, and industry gatherings, as well as a founder-focused content series to further explore the talent behind the labels.

The initiative builds on a concept first introduced in Copenhagen, where 10 Corso Como hosted a sizable space to spotlight its own concept and a curation of Danish brands. Now, the duo have worked on developing a showroom and retail experience that both draws on CIFF’s position as a business platform and the retailer’s Milanese ecosystem.

CIFF x 10 Corso Como. Credits: CIFF / Jeremy French.

CIFF director, Sofie Dolva, said the continuation of the partnership followed an “incredible response” to the first. She added: “Nordic creativity has long had a strong international influence, and through CIFF Nordic Signatures we want to create a platform that highlights not only exceptional products, but also the inspiration, values, and visionary individuals behind them. Together with 10 Corso Como, we are creating meaningful connections between the creative communities of Copenhagen and Milan.”

Participating brands include CDLP, CMMN SWDN, EYTYS, Herskin, Lernberger Stafsing, Melyon, Monies, Obayaty, Porcelain Perfumery, Siadds Atelier, Skandinavisk, Transparent, and Tromborg, spanning categories from fashion and jewellery to beauty, fragrance, design, and lifestyle.

At the centre of the partnership is the Monies.Atelier, an exhibition dedicated to the Scandinavian jewellery house, Monies. Here, a selection of special pieces and archival works will be on display, alongside special commissions and brand anniversary pieces.

10 Corso Como president, Tizian Fausti, said the retailer was delighted to display brands that showed commitment to research, creativity and innovation, while increasing their visibility in Milan. “This initiative strengthens the dialogue between Milan and Copenhagen, with a particular focus on the evolving landscape of beauty,” Fausti added.